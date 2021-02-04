UrduPoint.com
WHO Says 'Unfortunate' To See Poorer Countries Pay More For Vaccine Than Richer Ones

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti on Thursday expressed regret that market rules make poorer countries pay more for coronavirus vaccines that their richer peers.

"Of course it is unfortunate to have poor countries pay more than high-income countries," Moeti said.

She explained that market rules are the reason.

"It's just a feature of a global market ... Countries have gone through the process, including for Pfizer vaccine, of making financing commitments. Those who made early financial commitments at the time when vaccine was still being developed, before the data came about its efficacy and its safety took the risk of investing and possibly loosing their money if the vaccine was not as good as it turned out to be and therefore are being offered preferentially lower prices than others who have come onboard for this vaccine late," she stated.

Another aspect is vaccine volumes.

"Of course those who are buying larger volumes are able to negotiate lower prices. We recognize this is the reality of global markets," the WHO official added.

According to Moeti, the WHO is "learning more and more" how to address this problem through the COVAX facility and the African Union, since "pulling the procurement through other countries is one way to drive more affordable pricing."

