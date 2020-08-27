WHO Says Up to States to Adopt Testing Strategy, Advises Testing Asymptomatic Cases

Countries decide for themselves what testing strategy they employ, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday, reiterating the WHO's recommendation on testing even asymptomatic people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Countries decide for themselves what testing strategy they employ, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday, reiterating the WHO's recommendation on testing even asymptomatic people.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its testing guidelines earlier in the week, stating people without symptoms need not get tested.

"We have outlined guidance for countries that are at different stages of their outbreak, whether they have a small number of cases or a large number of cases, and it's up to the countries to adapt that testing strategy to the needs of the country, depending on the capacities that they have, depending on the intensity of transmission that they have," van Kerkhove told a virtual press briefing.

Nevertheless, she reminded about the UN health agency's recommendation to test suspect cases and their contacts "regardless of symptoms," if feasible, but noted that the focus has to on symptomatic people.

"What's really important is that testing is used as an opportunity to find active cases so that they can be isolated and so that contact tracing can also take place, where you identify all of the contacts of a known case and that they can be quarantined. And this is really fundamental to breaking chains of transmission," van Kerkhove said.

The World Health Organization has confirmed a total of 24.02 million COVID-19 cases in 216 countries and areas, including 821,462 fatalities.