UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Vaccine Can Be Listed For Emergency Use Before Phase 3 Trials Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:47 PM

WHO Says Vaccine Can Be Listed for Emergency Use Before Phase 3 Trials Completed

Katherine O'Brien, the director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said on Friday that regulators do not need to wait for the final results of phase 3 clinical trials to list the vaccines for emergency use, but can use interim data instead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Katherine O'Brien, the director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said on Friday that regulators do not need to wait for the final results of phase 3 clinical trials to list the vaccines for emergency use, but can use interim data instead.

"Stringent regulatory authorities and WHO are requiring that the results of phase 3 clinical trials are the basis for an early use listing or an emergency use listing. That does not mean that the trial necessarily has to be completed as designed because each of the trials has interim looks at the data that are stipulated in the protocols that can allow an evaluation of the data once the data meets certain apriori established numbers of cases that would allow some kind of conclusion to be drawn, depending on the actual efficacy of the vaccine," O'Brien said at a briefing.

Countries have been developing dozens of vaccines since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year. The vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute for Virology and Microbiology, Sputnik V, is so far the furthest ahead in its clinical trials compared to vaccines developed in other countries. Many vaccines are expected to be registered with the WHO by the end of the year.

Related Topics

World Katherine Russia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

5 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

50 minutes ago

ERC sends 25 tonnes of food aid to Al Wazeiyah, Ta ..

2 hours ago

US Approves Possible $12.5Bln Sale of F-35 Jets to ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Development Agency Prepares Project to Hel ..

2 minutes ago

Elements doing politics of agitation to divert att ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.