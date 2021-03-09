WHO Says Violence Against Women 'Pervasive,' 1 in 3 Subjected to Abuse Globally

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a new report on Tuesday that gender violence remains pervasive throughout the world, with one in three women having experienced some form of abuse.

"Violence against women remains devastatingly pervasive," the report said. "Across their lifetime, 1 in 3 women, around 736 million, are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner - a number that has remained largely unchanged over the past decade."

The report presented information from the largest ever study based on data obtained from 2000 to 2018.

According to the report, violence starts early and one in four women aged 15-24 will or have already experienced abuse by their partner by the time they reach their mid-twenties. Intimate partner violence affects around 641 million women globally and remains the most prevalent form of violence.

WHO warned that even though the data in the report does not reflect the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the global health crisis has triggered a "shadow pandemic" of increased violence reported against women and girls.

"Violence against women is endemic in every country and culture, causing harm to millions of women and their families, and has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Women living in low-income countries have been disproportionately affected by violence. The report said an estimated 37 percent or one in two women have experienced physical or sexual violence in their life in the regions of Oceania, Southern Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Europe, Central Asia, Eastern Asia and South-Eastern Asia have the lowest rates ranging from 16 to 23 percent.

To address violence in all its forms, the report recommended that countries put in place transformative reforms around childcare and gender equality, improve health systems, as well as implement educational interventions and evidence-based prevention strategies.