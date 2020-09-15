WHO Says Will Call for Joint Effort Against Next Pandemic at 75th UNGA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The World Health Organization on Tuesday outlined its messaging strategy for the upcoming virtual session of the 75th UN General Assembly (UNGA), which will include a call for a joint approach to counteracting future global pandemics in light of the effect of COVID-19 across the globe.

It cited the 2020 report by the independent Global Preparedness Monitoring board (GPMB), which calls for responsible leadership, engaged citizenship, robust and flexible health systems, sustained investments, and sound global governance of preparedness.

"We must prepare for the next pandemic together, now. COVID-19 has shown us that the world was woefully unprepared - despite the many warning signs and warnings ... At UNGA, WHO will call on all citizens and leaders to support the five actions outlined in the GPMB 2020 report," the WHO said in a statement.

It will also draw attention to the need to maintain progress toward achieving the sustainable development goals (SDG) set by the UN amid the damage wrought by the pandemic.

"COVID-19 offers a stark reminder of why we need to invest in stronger health and data systems, rooted in Primary healthcare, to achieve universal health coverage and to meet the health-related targets of the SDGs," the organization said.

The third message for the UNGA will be about supporting the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT)-Accelerator, an initiative to provide vaccines, tests and treatments from COVID-19 around the world.

"The investment needed in a global solution aimed at equitable access pales in comparison to the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the domestic stimulus packages designed to keep economies afloat. Equitable access enables all countries to achieve full recovery by supporting all economic sectors, protecting the global value chain, and securing long-term global growth," the WHO said.

The 75th UNGA opens on Tuesday and will last until September 30.