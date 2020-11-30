UrduPoint.com
WHO Says 'will Do Everything' To Discover Origin Of Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:25 PM

The World Health Organization insisted Monday it would do everything possible to find the animal origins of Covid-19

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization insisted Monday it would do everything possible to find the animal origins of Covid-19.

"We want to know the origin and we will do everything to know the origin," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, urging critics who have accused the agency of handing the reins of the probe to China to stop "politicising" the issue.

