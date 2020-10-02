WHO Says Will Investigate Reports of Kidney Injury in COVID-19 Patients Taking Remdesivir

World Health Organization officials said on Friday that WHO will look into reports of acute kidney injury in some COVID-19 patients who were taking remdesivir, a drug developed to treat severe coronavirus infection symptoms by US company Gilead Sciences and already approved for use in the European Union

Earlier in the day, The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was looking into reports of acute kidney injury in some patients taking remdesivir. It clarified that in was not yet established whether there is a link between kidney injury and the drug.

"I have not heard specifically about this particular report from the EMA, but we can certainly investigate," Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, said during a virtual briefing.

Emer Cooke, the director of pre-qualification and regulation of at WHO, said the organization will be in touch with EMA in the course of the trials of the drug, which is currently authorized for emergency treatment in Europe.

"We are in very close contact with the European Medicines Agency and we follow any investigation that they are doing. As far as I understand, this investigation is at an early stage of development, but we will be in touch and make sure that we follow up and liaise in terms of the trials that are ongoing," Cooke said.

Remdesivir is supposed to shorten the recovery time of COVID-19 patients.