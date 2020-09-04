WHO says 'will not endorse' vaccine if not safe, effective

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization stressed Friday it would never back a vaccine that has not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over efforts to rush the development of a jab for Covid-19

"WHO will not endorse a vaccine that is not effective and safe," the organisation's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

