WHO Says 'will Not Endorse' Vaccine If Not Safe, Effective
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:48 PM
The World Health Organization stressed Friday it would never back a vaccine that has not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over efforts to rush the development of a jab for Covid-19
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization stressed Friday it would never back a vaccine that has not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over efforts to rush the development of a jab for Covid-19.
"WHO will not endorse a vaccine that is not effective and safe," the organisation's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.
nl/rjm/tgb