WHO says 'will not endorse' vaccine if not safe, effective

The World Health Organization stressed Friday it would never back a vaccine that has not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over efforts to rush the development of a jab for Covid-19

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization stressed Friday it would never back a vaccine that has not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over efforts to rush the development of a jab for Covid-19.

"WHO will not endorse a vaccine that is not effective and safe," the organisation's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

