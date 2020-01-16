(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The spread of coronavirus should be closely monitored in China and across the world as Chinese people will actively travel during the country's upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in late January, Takeshi Kasai, head of the World Health Organization's Western Pacific Regional Office, told Japanese NHK broadcaster on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The spread of coronavirus should be closely monitored in China and across the world as Chinese people will actively travel during the country's upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in late January, Takeshi Kasai, head of the World Health Organization's Western Pacific Regional Office, told Japanese NHK broadcaster on Thursday.

An unknown kind of viral pneumonia was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early January. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. The outbreak was confirmed to be a new type of coronavirus last week, and on Saturday, China reported the first lethal case in Wuhan.

"Chinese people travel long distances at home and abroad, in that sense, what is going on in Wuhan may happen in other parts of China or in other countries.

So there is a clear need for increased vigilance to keep the spread of the virus in check," Kasai said, as broadcast by NHK.

The WHO official also said that the organization's regional office was cooperating with Beijing to ensure that all people suspected of having the virus symptoms would be tested.

In addition, Kasai said that the spread of the virus appeared limited as monitoring did not reveal any case of so-called "efficient human-to-human infection." He added that a major outbreak in Japan after registering the first case of the virus in the country was unlikely.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Health Ministry announced the first detected case of the coronavirus on its territory contracted by a man who had visited the inland Chinese city of Wuhan, considered to be the epicenter for the disease's outbreak.