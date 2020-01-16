UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Will Step Up Monitoring Of Coronavirus Spread Ahead Of China's New Year Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:44 PM

WHO Says Will Step Up Monitoring of Coronavirus Spread Ahead of China's New Year Holidays

The spread of coronavirus should be closely monitored in China and across the world as Chinese people will actively travel during the country's upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in late January, Takeshi Kasai, head of the World Health Organization's Western Pacific Regional Office, told Japanese NHK broadcaster on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The spread of coronavirus should be closely monitored in China and across the world as Chinese people will actively travel during the country's upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in late January, Takeshi Kasai, head of the World Health Organization's Western Pacific Regional Office, told Japanese NHK broadcaster on Thursday.

An unknown kind of viral pneumonia was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early January. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. The outbreak was confirmed to be a new type of coronavirus last week, and on Saturday, China reported the first lethal case in Wuhan.

"Chinese people travel long distances at home and abroad, in that sense, what is going on in Wuhan may happen in other parts of China or in other countries.

So there is a clear need for increased vigilance to keep the spread of the virus in check," Kasai said, as broadcast by NHK.

The WHO official also said that the organization's regional office was cooperating with Beijing to ensure that all people suspected of having the virus symptoms would be tested.

In addition, Kasai said that the spread of the virus appeared limited as monitoring did not reveal any case of so-called "efficient human-to-human infection." He added that a major outbreak in Japan after registering the first case of the virus in the country was unlikely.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Health Ministry announced the first detected case of the coronavirus on its territory contracted by a man who had visited the inland Chinese city of Wuhan, considered to be the epicenter for the disease's outbreak.

Related Topics

World China Holidays Wuhan Beijing Man Japan January May All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

1 minute ago

Al Tayer thanks Mohammed Bin Rashid and Hamdan Bin ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Ketbi, Al Ahbabi an ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Dubai spo ..

1 hour ago

Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department visit ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev, Mishustin to Meet in Russian Government ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.