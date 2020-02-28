WHO Says Working With Hong Kong Health Authorities After Dog Tested Positive for COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with Hong Kong health authorities after a dog tested positive for novel coronavirus, Maria van Kerkhove, a technical lead for the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said on Friday

"We are aware that there is a dog in Hong Kong that tested weakly positive for COVID-19.

So we are working with authorities in Hong Kong and scientists in Hong Kong, who are testing this animal, the dog, to understand these results and to understand where or if this dog is actually infected and if this dog picked it up from a contaminated surface, for example ... and to understand how they will care for this animal," van Kerkhove told a daily press briefing.

According to media reports, the dog belongs to a coronavirus patient. It has been quarantined for 14 days, similarly to the humans. According to Hong Kong's authorities, the pet does not have the regular coronavirus symptoms.