WHO Says World Can Surpass Global COVID-19 Vaccination Target of 70% by Mid-2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed confidence on Tuesday that the world is capable of not only meeting the 70% target of global vaccination by mid-2022 but even exceeding it.

In late December, the Independent Allocation of Vaccines Group of COVAX called it imperative to vaccinate 70% of populations in all countries.

"COVAX has now delivered more than a billion doses and we expect a constant flow, but, still, there are challenges that we need to address, but the world has the capacity to reach not only 70% even beyond that by mid-2022," Tedros said during an online press conference on the latest global developments of COVID-19.

Launched in 2020, COVAX has distributed over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 across 144 countries and territories by January of this year. The initiative has managed to accumulate $192 million for 2022, but it falls far short of the amount needed to curb the pandemic.