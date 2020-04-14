UrduPoint.com
WHO Says World Not Past COVID-19 Peak Despite Deceleration Of New Cases In Spain, Italy

The coronavirus pandemic has not yet reached its global peak despite showing slight slowdowns in the worst-affected European nations, it remains on the rise in other nations, World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has not yet reached its global peak despite showing slight slowdowns in the worst-affected European nations, it remains on the rise in other nations, World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris said on Tuesday.

"It is a mixed picture in Europe. Some of the very large outbreaks that we're seeing in Spain and Italy were beginning to see a slight deceleration in cases. It's going to take time... In other countries, we're still seeing an increase like Turkey, like the UK. So it's a very mixed picture," Harris said at a briefing in Geneva.

Spain, Denmark and Austria were among some nations that began to loosen coronavirus mitigation measures on the back of a continuous downward trend in new coronavirus cases and fatalities.

"In the overall outbreak, 90 percent of cases are coming from Europe and the United States of America, so we're certainly not seeing the peak yet," Harris added.

The numbers in China and South Korea have slowed to a trickle, whereas fears remain that the pandemic may wreak havoc in developing nations that have yet to register significant numbers, particularly in Africa.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 infection rate is well on its way to shoot past the 2 million mark, and more than 120,000 people have died. Nearly 500,000 people have recovered so far.

