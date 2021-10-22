WHO Says World to Face Shortage of Healthcare Workers Amid Pandemic

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the world may face a shortage of medical staff, Annette Kennedy, International Council of Nurses President said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the world may face a shortage of medical staff, Annette Kennedy, International Council of Nurses President said on Thursday.

"There is another crisis coming down the tracks and that is the shortage of healthcare workers," Kennedy said during a WHO press conference.

According to the WHO, while there is already a shortage of 6 million nurses, another 10% are expected to retire soon. Kennedy also noted that in ten years, the global healthcare system would run short of about 13 million nurses, which is 50% of the current workforce, making the global healthcare system defenseless before future challenges.