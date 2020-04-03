WHO Says Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 900,306, With Over 45,000 Fatalities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease has reached 900,306, with 45,693 having died of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on late Thursday.

According to the WHO, almost 5,000 people have died of the disease within the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Johns Hopkins University says that the worldwide number of confirmed cases has already reached 1,002,159, with 51,485 fatalities.