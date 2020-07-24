UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Scales Up Capacities For COVID-19 Treatment In Madagascar Amid Rise In Infections

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:36 AM

WHO Scales Up Capacities for COVID-19 Treatment in Madagascar Amid Rise in Infections

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to increase COVID-19 treatment capacities in Madagascar amid the rising number of infections in the island country, WHO Africa Program Manager for Emergency Response Dr. Michel Yao said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to increase COVID-19 treatment capacities in Madagascar amid the rising number of infections in the island country, WHO Africa Program Manager for Emergency Response Dr. Michel Yao said on Thursday.

"The situation in Madagascar is changing. The number of cases has increased during the past two weeks. We have 2,000 cases, we are working closely with them. We are interacting with them to fill some of the critical gaps, mainly, to increase capacity for treatment. So, for the medicine used in intensive care, all the partners' support is being provided to scale up the treatment capacities, with treatment center for 400 beds that have been now operationalized," Yao said.

Yao noted that the WHO pushed for clinical trials of a herbal drink against COVID-19, Covid Organics, to move forward, which was presented in April by Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, as the situation with the virus worsened in the country.

"On Covid Organics, protocols have been established and both the WHO and national teams are working to push forward the clinical trials related to Covid Organics. Collaboration is there, we are monitoring the situation which is changing quite fast," Yao said.

Covid Organics was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research. The drink contains artemisia, believed to be an efficient cure against tropical malaria. Rajoelina believes that the effect of Covid Organics can be seen within seven days. The WHO, however, has expressed reservations about it being capable of curing COVID-19.

Related Topics

Africa World Cure Madagascar April National University All

Recent Stories

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

22 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

4 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

5 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.