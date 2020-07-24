WHO Scales Up Capacities for COVID-19 Treatment in Madagascar Amid Rise in Infections

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to increase COVID-19 treatment capacities in Madagascar amid the rising number of infections in the island country, WHO Africa Program Manager for Emergency Response Dr. Michel Yao said on Thursday

"The situation in Madagascar is changing. The number of cases has increased during the past two weeks. We have 2,000 cases, we are working closely with them. We are interacting with them to fill some of the critical gaps, mainly, to increase capacity for treatment. So, for the medicine used in intensive care, all the partners' support is being provided to scale up the treatment capacities, with treatment center for 400 beds that have been now operationalized," Yao said.

Yao noted that the WHO pushed for clinical trials of a herbal drink against COVID-19, Covid Organics, to move forward, which was presented in April by Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, as the situation with the virus worsened in the country.

"On Covid Organics, protocols have been established and both the WHO and national teams are working to push forward the clinical trials related to Covid Organics. Collaboration is there, we are monitoring the situation which is changing quite fast," Yao said.

Covid Organics was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research. The drink contains artemisia, believed to be an efficient cure against tropical malaria. Rajoelina believes that the effect of Covid Organics can be seen within seven days. The WHO, however, has expressed reservations about it being capable of curing COVID-19.