WHO Secretary-General Expresses Condolences Over Death of Tanzanian President

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Secretary-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed condolences over the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

On late Wednesday, Tanzanian Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu said that Magufuli had died at the age of 61 years.

"Deepest condolences to the people and government of #Tanzania on the passing of President John Magufuli. Our thoughts are with his family as well as the nation at this difficult time," Ghebreyesus wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Tanzanian opposition politician Tundu Lissu previously said that the president, who, according to him, was being treated for coronavirus in Kenya, had been taken to India.

The Financial Times reported, citing sources, that Magufuli was seriously ill. The Kenyan edition of the Nation newspaper reported, citing a source, that the leader of one of the African countries, who did not appear in public for about two weeks, had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in a hospital in Nairobi. According to the publication, he was under lung ventilation.

Tanzania's prime minister, minister of legal affairs and ambassador to Namibia have denied information that the president was infected with the coronavirus.

Magufuli previously announced the absence of the coronavirus in the country. The Health Ministry said Tanzania had no plans to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.