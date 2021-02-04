UrduPoint.com
WHO Seeking To Expand Portfolio Of Vaccines 'As Much As We Can' - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

WHO Seeking to Expand Portfolio of Vaccines 'As Much As We Can' - Senior Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The current focus of the World Health Organization's (WHO) hunt for COVID-19 vaccines is to expand to the fullest its portfolio of safe and efficient alternatives, Richard Mihigo, the coordinator of immunization and vaccine development programs at WHO Africa, said on Thursday.

"I think the real search for the moment is to expand as much as we can the vaccine portfolio with safe and efficient vaccines," Mihigo said at a briefing.

The search is led by the COVAX facility, which looks into the vaccines which show "good efficacy and safety data.

"

COVAX is a component of the global ACT Accelerator facility whose aim is to bring together and make equitably accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19. The COVAX facility is responsible for the vaccines.

COVAX is co-led by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

