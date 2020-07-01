WHO Seeks Coordination With China on Risk Assessment of New Type of Swine Flu - Official

The World Health Organization (WHO) seeks to coordinate with Beijing to evaluate risks of a new strain of swine flu with pandemic potential, as it does not have enough information on the matter, Takeshi Kasai, the WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, said on Wednesday

"The current information is not enough for us to assess the situation, but we want to coordinate with the [Chinese] authorities to make sure that we do a proper risk assessment for this new instance," Kasai said at a virtual briefing.

The WHO regional director also said that the capacity built for the COVID-19 response could be used to address future influenza pandemics as well.

"An influenza pandemic is actually infections that we are really, really preparing for in addition to this COVID-19. I think the COVID-19 response and then preparations or improving the capacities for COVID-19 can be a very good preparedness for those new influenza pandemics," Kasai said.