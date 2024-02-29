WHO Seeks More Funds To Curb Cholera Outbreak In Somalia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called for more funds to scale up response activities to contain a cholera outbreak in Somalia as the number of cases continues to rise.
The current cholera outbreak in Somalia is a continuation of the outbreak last year that spread to new districts affected by floods in October 2023, the WHO said.
"There is (an) urgent need for additional operational funds to scale up the implementation of response activities to contain the current outbreak," the WHO said in its latest report released in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.
A total of 2,943 new cholera cases and 26 deaths have been reported in Somalia since January 2024, according to the Somalian health ministry.
The WHO said limited access to safe water and proper sanitation among displaced persons living mainly on the banks of River Shabelle is the major driver of the current cholera outbreak. It also said that a new cholera outbreak was confirmed in Hargeisa and Galibey districts of Somaliland as a spillover from the cholera outbreak in neighboring Ethiopia.
