WHO Seeks Mpox Vaccine Production Surge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The World Health Organization on Friday urged manufacturers to ramp up production of mpox vaccines to rein in the spread of a more dangerous strain of the virus.
The WHO on Wednesday declared the mpox surge a public health emergency of international concern -- its highest alert level -- with Clade 1b cases soaring in the Democratic Republic of Congo and spreading beyond its borders.
"We do need the manufacturers to really scale up so that we've got access to many, many more vaccines," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters.
The WHO is asking countries with mpox vaccine stockpiles to donate them to countries with ongoing outbreaks.
Two mpox vaccines have been used in recent years -- MVA-BN, produced by Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, and Japan's LC16.
Harris said there were 500,000 MVA-BN doses in stock, while an additional 2.4 million doses could be produced quickly, if there was a commitment from buyers.
For 2025, an additional 10 million doses could be produced, upon a firm procurement request.
"LC16 is a vaccine that is not commercialized but produced on behalf of the government of Japan. There is a considerable stockpile of this vaccine," Harris added, saying the WHO was working with Tokyo to facilitate donations.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From World
-
Golf: Czech Masters scores6 minutes ago
-
French film legend Alain Delon dies at 886 minutes ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily16 minutes ago
-
Video gamers set for world's biggest trade show1 hour ago
-
Russia says captured 'major' settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region1 hour ago
-
Russia 'will not talk' to Ukraine given Kursk incursion: Kremlin aide2 hours ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily2 hours ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters2 hours ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily3 hours ago
-
Back to class after Bangladesh's student-led revolution3 hours ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters3 hours ago
-
Sinner edges past Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati final3 hours ago