WHO Sees Covid Posing Similar Threat To Flu This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 08:35 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic could settle down this year to a point where it poses a threat similar to flu, the World Health Organization said Friday

The WHO voiced confidence that it will be able to declare an end to the emergency some time in 2023, saying it was increasingly hopeful about the pandemic phase of the virus coming to a close.

Last weekend marked three years since the UN health agency first described the situation as a pandemic -- though WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insists countries should have jolted into action several weeks before.

"I think we're coming to that point where we can look at Covid-19 in the same way we look at seasonal influenza," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference.

"A threat to health, a virus that will continue to kill. But a virus that is not disrupting our society or disrupting our hospital systems, and I believe that that will come, as Tedros said, this year."The WHO chief said the world was in a much better position now than it has been at any time during the pandemic.

"I am confident that this year we will be able to say that Covid-19 is over as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)," he said.

