WHO Sees Declines in New COVID-19 Cases in All Regions Except Europe

Significant declines in the incidence of COVID-19 are evident in all world regions except Europe, a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday

"We have some significant declines in all regions except Europe, in fact in the last week Europe had a 5% increase in cases, so the situation is still incredibly dynamic," Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead and the head of WHO's emerging diseases and zoonoses unit, said during a live social media Q&A session.

The WHO declared an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 235.5 million people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, with over 4.81 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.