UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Sees Lacking Evidence Of Convalescent Plasma Therapy Benefits For COVID-19 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

WHO Sees Lacking Evidence of Convalescent Plasma Therapy Benefits for COVID-19 Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that there is a lack of evidence proving that the convalescent plasma therapy is effective or safe in treatment of COVID-19 patients and recommends to use it as an experimental therapy, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday.

According to the scientist, a number of ongoing clinical trials are looking at convalescent plasma, but only few of them have actually reported on the results and those are not conclusive.

"The trials have been relatively small, and the results in some cases point to some benefit, but have not been conclusive. We have been tracking this and we do ongoing meta-analysis and systematic reviews to see where the evidence is shifting or pointing, and at the moment it is still very low-quality evidence. So we recommend that convalescent plasma is still an experimental therapy. It should continue to be evaluated in well-designed, randomised clinical trials," Swaminathan told a virtual briefing.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, in turn, pointed to side effects caused by this therapy.

"In the case of the convalescent plasma therapy, there are a number of side effects from relatively mild ” chills and fevers that can be associated with it ” to more severe ” lung-related injuries, even circulatory overload. So, for that reason, as Soumya outlined, the clinical trials results are extremely important to know that we've got a clear, demonstrated benefit so we can weigh both of these in considering the final recommendations," Aylward said.

The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday approved the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. The administration of US President Donald Trump said that this treatment could reduce coronavirus mortality rate by 35 percent.

Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental treatment that some doctors are using for people with severe coronavirus symptoms. Plasma is the liquid portion of antybody-rich blood taken from patients who have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

World Trump Sunday From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Economic capital of Pakistan is in a shamble: Mian ..

2 minutes ago

Costa Rica reviews UAEâ€™s experience tackling COV ..

7 minutes ago

â€œDonâ€™tâ€™ compare PTIâ€™s two-years performanc ..

9 minutes ago

With Unrivalled, Affordable Performance the New HU ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

22 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.