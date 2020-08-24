WHO Sees Lacking Evidence of Convalescent Plasma Therapy Benefits for COVID-19 Patients

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that there is a lack of evidence proving that the convalescent plasma therapy is effective or safe in treatment of COVID-19 patients and recommends to use it as an experimental therapy, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday.

According to the scientist, a number of ongoing clinical trials are looking at convalescent plasma, but only few of them have actually reported on the results and those are not conclusive.

"The trials have been relatively small, and the results in some cases point to some benefit, but have not been conclusive. We have been tracking this and we do ongoing meta-analysis and systematic reviews to see where the evidence is shifting or pointing, and at the moment it is still very low-quality evidence. So we recommend that convalescent plasma is still an experimental therapy. It should continue to be evaluated in well-designed, randomised clinical trials," Swaminathan told a virtual briefing.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, in turn, pointed to side effects caused by this therapy.

"In the case of the convalescent plasma therapy, there are a number of side effects from relatively mild ” chills and fevers that can be associated with it ” to more severe ” lung-related injuries, even circulatory overload. So, for that reason, as Soumya outlined, the clinical trials results are extremely important to know that we've got a clear, demonstrated benefit so we can weigh both of these in considering the final recommendations," Aylward said.

The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday approved the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. The administration of US President Donald Trump said that this treatment could reduce coronavirus mortality rate by 35 percent.

Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental treatment that some doctors are using for people with severe coronavirus symptoms. Plasma is the liquid portion of antybody-rich blood taken from patients who have recovered from the disease.