WHO Sees No Decline In COVID-19 Cases Globally Right Now - Representative To Russia

Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:16 PM

WHO Sees No Decline in COVID-19 Cases Globally Right Now - Representative to Russia

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently does not see a decline in COVID-19 cases around the globe, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the global health body rather records growth in cases in regions like Europe

"If we look at the current situation now, we can still see that we are not seeing a global decline, but rather, as in Europe, an increase in the number of cases," Vujnovic said.

She also said that it is unlikely that the world will manage to beat the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

