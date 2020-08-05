UrduPoint.com
WHO Sending To Beirut Medical Supplies For 500 Injured, Kits For 500 Surgeries - Spokesman

WHO Sending to Beirut Medical Supplies for 500 Injured, Kits for 500 Surgeries - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is sending medical supplies to treat some 500 wounded as well as kits for some 500 surgeries after a massive explosion in Lebanon, WHO spokesperson Inas Hamam told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Based on a request from the minister of health immediately after the blast, WHO is dispatching trauma kits containing emergency medical supplies enough to treat 500 injured people and surgical kits containing supplies to treat 500 people requiring surgical care," Hamam said. "Additional supplies will be dispatched as needed."

