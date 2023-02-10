WHO Sends Humanitarian Aid for 400,000 People in Earthquake-Hit Turkey, Syria

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it launched shipments of a total of 110 metric tons of live-saving supplies valued at $826,000 to Turkey and Syria aiming to reach 400,000 people affected by the recent deadly earthquakes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it launched shipments of a total of 110 metric tons of live-saving supplies valued at $826,000 to Turkey and Syria aiming to reach 400,000 people affected by the recent deadly earthquakes.

"These 110 metric tons of supplies, valued at USD 826 000 in total, are being sent from the WHO Global Logistics Hub located within the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates," the WHO said.

Two flights already delivered 37 metric tons of aid to Turkey and 35 metric tons of aid to Syria, intended to treat and care for a total of 100,000 people as well as for 120 000 urgent surgical interventions in both countries.

"A third flight is scheduled to reach the Syrian Arab Republic on 12 February and expected to carry 37 metric tons of emergency health supplies to reach an additional 300 000 people," the statement read.

The supplies are designed for use in treating injuries sustained during the earthquake, as well as illnesses such as pneumonia that are expected to rise over the next weeks as people are exposed to cold temperatures and many are sheltering outside, WHO added.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people, including more than 19,000 in Turkey and knocked down thousands of homes. A slew of countries and international organizations extended assistance to both countries, including by sending search and rescue teams.