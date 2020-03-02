UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Sends Medics To Iran, Where Virus Toll Jumps To 66

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:22 PM

WHO sends medics to Iran, where virus toll jumps to 66

The UN World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to help fight coronavirus in Iran, the second-worst hit country after China, as the death toll rose by 12 to 66 in the Islamic republic

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The UN World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to help fight coronavirus in Iran, the second-worst hit country after China, as the death toll rose by 12 to 66 in the Islamic republic.

Iran's confirmed cases leapt by 523 from the previous day to 1,501, said Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

Regional countries have especially worried about the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran.

In the Gulf region, some 129 cases have been confirmed across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar -- many of them pilgrims returning from Iran.

US President Donald Trump had Saturday offered that "if we can help the Iranians with this problem, we are certainly willing to do so... All they have to do is ask." Tehran on Monday however rejected the offer from Trump -- who has heaped sanctions and a campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran -- charging he had made it "for propaganda purposes".

"We are suspicious of the intentions of the Americans and do not count on this aid," said foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Moussavi, as quoted by the official agency IRNA.

China's foreign ministry said an expert team from the Chinese Red Cross had arrived Saturday in Tehran "to provide what assistance it can in terms of epidemic prevention and control and medical relief".

The WHO meanwhile dispatched six medics with tonnes of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft to Iran's capital, where it arrived later Monday.

"Today's flight will carry 7.5 tonnes of medical equipment and supplies, primarily the critical items needed for infection prevention and control to support health care workers in Iran," said Robert Blanchard, from the WHO in Dubai.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran China UAE Kuwait Dubai Oman Trump Qatar Tehran Bahrain All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

26 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

41 minutes ago

US Sanctions 2 Chinese Nationals in N. Korean Cryp ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz plea for exemption from personal appearance ..

3 minutes ago

Six Mali soldiers killed in checkpoint attack: arm ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.