WHO sends medics to Iran, where virus toll jumps to 66

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The UN World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to help fight coronavirus in Iran, the second-worst hit country after China, as the death toll rose by 12 to 66 in the Islamic republic.

Iran's confirmed cases leapt by 523 from the previous day to 1,501, said Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

Regional countries have especially worried about the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran.

In the Gulf region, some 129 cases have been confirmed across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar -- many of them pilgrims returning from Iran.

US President Donald Trump had Saturday offered that "if we can help the Iranians with this problem, we are certainly willing to do so... All they have to do is ask." Tehran on Monday however rejected the offer from Trump -- who has heaped sanctions and a campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran -- charging he had made it "for propaganda purposes".

"We are suspicious of the intentions of the Americans and do not count on this aid," said foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Moussavi, as quoted by the official agency IRNA.

China's foreign ministry said an expert team from the Chinese Red Cross had arrived Saturday in Tehran "to provide what assistance it can in terms of epidemic prevention and control and medical relief".

The WHO meanwhile dispatched six medics with tonnes of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft to Iran's capital, where it arrived later Monday.

"Today's flight will carry 7.5 tonnes of medical equipment and supplies, primarily the critical items needed for infection prevention and control to support health care workers in Iran," said Robert Blanchard, from the WHO in Dubai.