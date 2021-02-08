WHO Sends Rapid Response Team to DR Congo After New Case of Ebola Reported - Tedros

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent a rapid response team to the Democratic Republic of Congo to assist the authorities in fighting Ebola, as a new case of the virus was reported, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

The African nation's health ministry reported a new case of the Ebola virus disease on Sunday, almost three months after the outbreak ended. A farmer whose spouse survived hemorrhagic fever was admitted to a hospital near Butembo on February 1 with Ebola symptoms. The woman died two days later. results of her test showed she had been infected with the Ebola virus, which is transmitted by wild animals.

"WHO has sent a rapid response team to provide support as needed," Tedros said at a WHO press briefing.

According to the WHO chief, the country's health authorities have significant experience in responding to Ebola and preventing onward transmission thanks to the enormous capacity built during the latest outbreak of the virus.

"More than 70 contacts have been identified, and WHO is supporting local and national authorities to trace them and provide care where needed. So far, no other cases have been identified, but it is possible there will be further cases because the woman had contact with many people after she became symptomatic," Tedros added.

The WHO declared the end of the 11th Ebola outbreak in the Central African country on November 18, nearly six months after the first cases were reported in the northern Equateur Province. More than 50 people died.