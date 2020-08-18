WHO Senior Adviser Urges to Ramp Up Flu Vaccination This Year Amid COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Tuesday that it is essential to boost flu vaccination to ensure the healthcare system's surge capacity to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Aylward, the massive expansion in critical care capacities in the Northern hemisphere during the pandemic became possible as hospitals reserved surge capacities for potential increase in patients gravely ill with flu in advance.

"So, a lot of the surge capacity that we relied on to be able to manage the critically sick patients last year, certainly, initially came from that surge capacity.

And that highlights the reason why it is so important to get the flu vaccination rates up this year even relative to previous years ... Because we need that capacity potentially to manage COVID-19," Aylward told a virtual briefing.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 767,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 21.5 million. In June, the organization expressed concerns over routine vaccination suspension in many countries, also warning that a second coronavirus wave in the fall could be worsened by seasonal flu.