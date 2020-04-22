WHO Sent Out More Than 70 Teams to Strengthen Surveillance, Advise - Tedros

World Health Organization (WHO) has sent more than 70 teams to countries across the world to strengthen coronavirus surveillance, provide advice, the director general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) has sent more than 70 teams to countries across the world to strengthen coronavirus surveillance, provide advice, the director general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday.

