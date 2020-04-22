WHO Sent Out More Than 70 Teams To Strengthen Surveillance, Advise - Tedros
Faizan Hashmi 56 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:15 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) has sent more than 70 teams to countries across the world to strengthen coronavirus surveillance, provide advice, the director general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday.
"The WHO has sent more than 70 ... teams to countries to strengthen surveillance and provide advice on infection prevention, how to treat patients, risk communications," Tedros told a briefing.