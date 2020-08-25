WHO Short of Resources to Support African States in Fight Against COVID-19 - Regional Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have enough resources to support African nations in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti said on Tuesday.

"As far as the work on COVID-19 is concerned, we still have a significant gap in mobilizing the resources that we need to provide particularly technical support to the work that you are doing, honorable ministers, in responding to the pandemic," Moeti said at the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa.

According to her, given the fact that the virus will continue to circulate after the pandemic, it is necessary to adjust to this new reality, make a greater use of technologies and develop partnerships in responding to the health crisis.

The WHO official has also urged African countries to take all precautionary measures ahead of elections.

"I want to flag that fact that we know in relation to COVID-19 pandemic that in quite a few countries there will be elections in the next few months and we just like to plead and urge these potentially mass gatherings be run in a way that takes into account the need to minimize the spread of the virus and we are available in the WHO to provide advice as far as that is concerned," Moeti added.

A number of African countries are set to hold presidential election in 2020, including the Central African Republic, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Tanzania, while some others will elect a new parliament, including Chad and Egypt.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has increased to one million with the death toll of over 20,000, according to the WHO.