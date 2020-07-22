UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Sounds Alarm Over 'Worrying' Coronavirus Dynamics In Europe's South, Balkans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:39 PM

WHO Sounds Alarm Over 'Worrying' Coronavirus Dynamics in Europe's South, Balkans

The coronavirus dynamics across Europe is not even and still displays some "worrying trends" in the continent's south and the Balkans, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The coronavirus dynamics across Europe is not even and still displays some "worrying trends" in the continent's south and the Balkans, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said on Wednesday.

"While certainly in Western Europe the disease has come under control and people are reopening, we still have some worrying trends in southern Europe and the Balkans. So we are not out of woods yet in the European environment, it requires sustained vigilance," Ryan told Ireland's NewsTalk radio.

According to the health official, the virus is also accelerating in Africa and is upholding sustained transmission in several South Asian countries, whereas the Americas still remain the "major hotspot.

"

Ryan further urged governments to exercise "cohesion and solidarity" in dealing with the pandemic, arguing that "there is nothing worse for communities if they see that authorities � be at local, national, global level � if there is a lack of cohesion, if there is a lack of coordination, if there is a sense that there is a huge difference of opinion about what to do and how to do it that creates uncertainty and that uncertainty leads to fear."

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 14.5 million people worldwide count infected and more than 607,000 people have died from the coronavirus-related complications, according to latest WHO situation report.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Died Ireland March From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani FM discuss efforts t ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.