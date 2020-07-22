(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The coronavirus dynamics across Europe is not even and still displays some "worrying trends" in the continent's south and the Balkans, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said on Wednesday.

"While certainly in Western Europe the disease has come under control and people are reopening, we still have some worrying trends in southern Europe and the Balkans. So we are not out of woods yet in the European environment, it requires sustained vigilance," Ryan told Ireland's NewsTalk radio.

According to the health official, the virus is also accelerating in Africa and is upholding sustained transmission in several South Asian countries, whereas the Americas still remain the "major hotspot.

"

Ryan further urged governments to exercise "cohesion and solidarity" in dealing with the pandemic, arguing that "there is nothing worse for communities if they see that authorities � be at local, national, global level � if there is a lack of cohesion, if there is a lack of coordination, if there is a sense that there is a huge difference of opinion about what to do and how to do it that creates uncertainty and that uncertainty leads to fear."

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 14.5 million people worldwide count infected and more than 607,000 people have died from the coronavirus-related complications, according to latest WHO situation report.