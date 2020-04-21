UrduPoint.com
WHO Special Envoy Commends Singapore, Germany For Effective Containment Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:10 PM

WHO Special Envoy Commends Singapore, Germany for Effective Containment of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Measures adopted to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by Germany and Singapore can be regarded as exemplary, Dr. David Nabarro, a special envoy of the World Health Organization (WHO), said Tuesday.

"I believe what Singapore is doing is an example of the right way to do it. Or consider Germany, where they've got widespread, well-developed public health capacity across society. As soon as people who've got the disease, they are reported, they are identified, they are isolated, their contacts are traced incredibly rigorously, they are isolated, outbreaks are stopped. Yes, it causes disturbance when it happens, but the rest of the country can go on.

That is going to be the shape of our world in the foreseeable future," Nabarro said at an online B20 (G20's business Council) meeting.

Some countries find it hard to battle the pandemic, when their leaders opt to downplay the coronavirus as a "little flu," the WHO official noted.

Earlier in the day, Lars Schaade, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute of the German Health Ministry, said that the country had so far managed to avoid a harsh scenario regarding the development of the coronavirus epidemic but noted that there were still no prospects of it ending in the near future.

