WHO Specifies Recommended Self-Isolation Period for COVID Patients With, Without Symptoms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The recommended quarantine time for coronavirus-positive patients with clinical symptoms depends on when the symptoms develop and retreat, while for patients without symptoms it depends on the date of testing, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday.

"What we recommend now is symptomatic patients need to be isolated for at least 10 days from the time that they develop symptoms plus additional three days after symptoms resolve. If you are asymptomatic, it's 10 days from the time you test positive," Van Kerkhove told a virtual Q&A session on social media.

According to WHO, most people infected with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate respiratory syndromes and recover without requiring special treatment.

However, older people and people with jeopardized health are more likely to develop serious illness.

While people with mild symptoms can manage them at home, people with serious symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, WHO says. On average, infected individuals develop symptoms in 5-6 days, but the virus can sometimes take up to 14 days to display itself.

WHO believes the COVID-19-causing coronavirus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, hence the importance of self-isolation.