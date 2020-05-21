UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:12 PM

WHO Spokeswoman Believes Moscow's COVID-19 Situation Only Starts Stabilizing

The COVID-19 situation has just started stabilizing in the Russian capital of Moscow, daily increases in coronavirus patients are still high, and it is too early to discuss the date when the restrictions, which are in place through May 31, may be lifted, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s spokeswoman in Russia told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The COVID-19 situation has just started stabilizing in the Russian capital of Moscow, daily increases in coronavirus patients are still high, and it is too early to discuss the date when the restrictions, which are in place through May 31, may be lifted, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s spokeswoman in Russia told Sputnik on Thursday.

Moscow has recorded 2,913 new COVID-19 cases and 3,746 recoveries over the past 24 hours, according to the national coronavirus response center.

"We have been recently witnessing a decrease in the incidence growth rate, but the figures are still high, we can only say that this is the beginning of the stabilization phase," Melita Vujnovic said, commenting on the situation in Moscow.

The WHO spokeswoman noted that it was too early to discuss the date when the restrictions, imposed in the city to contain the spreading of the coronavirus, could be lifted.

Vujnovic noted, among the crucial factors for easing restrictions, a significant reduction of new cases, which should be registered on a regular basis; and the propagation index, which should be lower than one.

