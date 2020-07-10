MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia's health care system has done everything possible to have enough resources available for providing treatment to all the coronavirus patients and is, therefore, ready for the possible second wave of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s spokeswoman in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, when we knew very little about the virus, the Russian health care system has done absolutely everything possible to have resources and potential for curing all the people.

Of course, there are reserve facilities in the new infectious hospitals, and there is good experience," Vujnovic said.

The WHO spokeswoman expressed the belief that the system was ready for the possible second wave of the coronavirus.

"I think that the Russian system is ready. All the countries were recommended to guarantee readiness for the possible detection of [a surge] in new cases, to expand hospital beds capacities. It is necessary to study different scenarios. I hope the situation in Russia will remain as it has been until now," Vujnovic said.