WHO Spokeswoman Says Russia Wants to Join Solidarity Trial on Developing COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia has stated its desire to join the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Solidarity Trial on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, and technical negotiations on the matter are currently underway, WHO spokeswoman in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Russia has announced that it wants to participate in the Solidarity Trial. Technical negotiations on arranging this are underway. Under the Solidarity Trial, that Russian patients will receive certain medications, and information will be added to the big data, [to shape] the big picture. Many countries have stated their readiness. They are now at different stages. It is too early to say anything, we have to wait," Vujnovic said.