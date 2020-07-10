UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Spokeswoman Warns Of Possible Second Wave Of COVID-19 In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

WHO Spokeswoman Warns of Possible Second Wave of COVID-19 in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The second wave of the coronavirus may hit Russia "even tomorrow", if people lower their guard and do not pay enough attention to safety, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s spokeswoman in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, told Sputnik in an interview.

"No one can make forecasts, as too many factors play a role. There is a possibility it could happen even tomorrow, if everyone drops the guard and people start gathering in groups of 1,000 in closed spaces. Even if there is only one infected person there, this will be enough," Vujnovic said, when asked when the second wave could be expected.

At the same time, the spreading of the virus could be stopped if all those people immediately addressed doctors, underwent testing and self-isolated, the WHO representative noted.

Vujnovic pointed to the importance of hygienic practices.

"We talk about masks very often. A mask alone reduces the risk, albeit slightly. However, if both you and me wear a mask, wash hands properly and stay in locations with natural ventilation, then the risk of contracting the disease ” even if one of us is infected ” is much lower compared to a situation with us seating at a 70 centimeter distance and talking like this for 30 minutes. In that case, if one of us was infected, the other one would get infected as well. It should be understood that mass events may be held, but there should be control, and epidemiological measures should be implemented. Being too cautious is better than facing a new wave," Vujnovic added.

Russia has recorded over 707,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Related Topics

World Russia Same May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nepra addresses online complaints against excessiv ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5058 deaths with 243599 cases of ..

38 minutes ago

Players need to inspire each other in the absence ..

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 10, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.