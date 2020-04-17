UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Spurs Mideast To Use Its Advantage In Pandemic Fight

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:11 PM

WHO spurs Mideast to use its advantage in pandemic fight

The World Health Organization is urging Middle East and North African governments to "seize the opportunity" to combat the coronavirus while numbers of cases in the region are still relatively low

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization is urging middle East and North African governments to "seize the opportunity" to combat the coronavirus while numbers of cases in the region are still relatively low.

"We have to seize the opportunity to act in the region because the rise in cases was not so rapid," Yvan Hutin, director of the communicable diseases department at WHO's Eastern Mediterranean office in Cairo, told AFP in an interview.

In the region at large, which for WHO stretches to Afghanistan, around 111,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded and more than 5,500 deaths.

That accounts for a small proportion of the more than two million cases and over 140,000 deaths declared worldwide from the pandemic.

The exception is Iran, the hardest hit in the region and where the official toll stands at 78,000 cases and nearly 5,000 deaths.

Hutin said it is hard to pinpoint a specific reason for the discrepancy.

"There may be demographic factors at play because we are dealing with youthful populations" in the region, he said, referring to the heavier death toll from COVID-19 among the elderly.

In conflict-ridden countries or "emergency situations" such as Libya, Syria and Yemen, low numbers have been reported.

But according to the epidemiologist, "just because we avoided a difficult situation the first time around, that doesn't mean that it will stay like this".

In Egypt, where Hutin led an assessment team last month, "it is clear that we have more transmissions now than a few weeks ago. But it still hasn't reached an exponentially proliferating rate of transmission".

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Syria Iran Egypt Yemen Cairo Libya Middle East May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KMU conducts record 426 COVID-19 tests : Jhagra

52 seconds ago

200 Pakistani transporters stranded in Afghanistan ..

53 seconds ago

Minister orders resolving issues of wheat transpor ..

55 seconds ago

Ramazan relief package implemented at utility stor ..

56 seconds ago

Russia's COVID-19 Aid to Foreign Nations Not Aimed ..

58 seconds ago

Russia Conducting Clinical Trials of 5 Anti-Corona ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.