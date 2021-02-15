WHO Starts Counter-Ebola Vaccination Campaign in DR Congo - Regional Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The immunization campaign against Ebola commenced on Monday in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the first case was reported a week ago, after almost three months since the 11th outbreak was declared defeated, the World Health Organization's (WHO) African branch said.

On November 18, WHO announced that the previous epidemic of the deadly disease, which lasted since June 2020, has ended. However, earlier this month, the DR Congolese health authorities reported a new infection in the city of Butembo, located in the north-east of the Central African country.

The case resulted in a fatality of a farmer, who was hospitalized with the virus symptoms after his spouse survived hemorrhagic fever.

"#Ebola vaccination campaign officially launched in #Butembo [city in north-east of the country] #DRC ” just one week after the resurgence of the virus. Health workers at Matanda health centre, where the first Ebola patient was treated, were the first to be vaccinated," the department tweeted.

In the meantime, seven more Ebola cases and 4 related deaths were reported by Guinea's health ministry. The Western African nation reported a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday.