WHO states agree to independent probe of COVID-19 response

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :World Health Organization member states agreed Tuesday to an independent probe into the UN agency's COVID-19 response as US criticism mounted over its handling of the pandemic.

Countries taking part in the WHO's annual assembly, held virtually for the first time, adopted a resolution by consensus calling for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the international response to the crisis, including a probe of WHO actions and "their timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic".