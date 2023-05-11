UrduPoint.com

WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency - Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 08:01 PM

WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency - Head

The World Health Organization (WHO) no longer considers monkey pox a global health emergency, director-general of the organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) no longer considers monkey pox a global health emergency, director-general of the organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the emergency committee for monkey pox met and recommended to me that the multi-country outbreak of monkey pox no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern.

I have accepted that advice, and am pleased to declare that monkey pox is no longer a global health emergency," the WHO head told a briefing.

A total of 87,000 monkey pox cases and 140 deaths have been reported to WHO from 111 countries, Ghebreyesus concluded.

Related Topics

World From

Recent Stories

Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remai ..

Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remains Normal - Finnish Foreign Mi ..

56 seconds ago
 Sharjah brings together 10 Arab countries for &#03 ..

Sharjah brings together 10 Arab countries for &#039;ARM of IBBY&#039;

17 minutes ago
 Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global re ..

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 203 ..

32 minutes ago
 Cypriot, Israeli Presidents Meet to Discuss Bilate ..

Cypriot, Israeli Presidents Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Energy - Gov't

16 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflati ..

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

38 minutes ago
 Grain Deal Over if Agreement Not Reached by May 18 ..

Grain Deal Over if Agreement Not Reached by May 18 - Russian Foreign Ministry

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.