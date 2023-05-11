WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency - Head

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization (WHO) no longer considers monkey pox a global health emergency, director-general of the organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) no longer considers monkey pox a global health emergency, director-general of the organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the emergency committee for monkey pox met and recommended to me that the multi-country outbreak of monkey pox no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern.

I have accepted that advice, and am pleased to declare that monkey pox is no longer a global health emergency," the WHO head told a briefing.

A total of 87,000 monkey pox cases and 140 deaths have been reported to WHO from 111 countries, Ghebreyesus concluded.