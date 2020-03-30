WHO Stresses Need to Boost Public Health Efforts on COVID-19 Fight

The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that Italy and Spain are on track to stabilize the coronavirus epidemic, but public health efforts need to be strengthened to defeat the virus anyway, WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that Italy and Spain are on track to stabilize the coronavirus epidemic, but public health efforts need to be strengthened to defeat the virus anyway, WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Monday.

"Do we hope that Italy and Spain are nearly there on that? Yes. Both.

The way you stabilize and then move to zero. I guess everyone's talked about the curve up and everyone talks about the stabilization. The question is how you go down. And going down is not just about a lockdown and let-go. To get down, not just stabilize, requires a redoubling of public health efforts to push down. It won't go down by itself, it will be pushed down," Ryan said at a press conference.