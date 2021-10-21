UrduPoint.com

WHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data On Side Effects Of Moderna Vaccine - Official

The World Health Organization (WHO) is studying data from Sweden and Denmark about a possible link between the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and an increased risk of heart inflammation, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals Mariangela Simao said on Thursday

"WHO is currently looking at the decision in Sweden, in Denmark to stop vaccinating with the Moderna vaccine," Simao said.

"So we shall be seeing a statement of the global advisory group on vaccine safety in the next few days," she added.

