WHO Supports Global Movement Against Racism, Encourages Safety During Protests - Tedros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) supports the global movement against the racism but encourages safety during protests in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds. We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely as much as possible, keep at least one meter from others, clean your hands, cover your cough, and wear a mask if you attend the protest," Tedros said.

