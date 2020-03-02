WHO Team Arrives in Iran to Provide Support Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Director-General

A support team of the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived in Iran to provide assistance to the country's government in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) A support team of the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived in Iran to provide assistance to the country's government in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran has surpassed 1,500, with 66 fatalities.

"A WHO team has arrived in Iran this afternoon to deliver supplies and support the government in the response. I would like to use this opportunity to thank Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates for his support in making this mission possible," Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.