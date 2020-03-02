UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Team Arrives In Iran To Provide Support Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Director-General

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:57 PM

WHO Team Arrives in Iran to Provide Support Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Director-General

A support team of the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived in Iran to provide assistance to the country's government in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) A support team of the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived in Iran to provide assistance to the country's government in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran has surpassed 1,500, with 66 fatalities.

"A WHO team has arrived in Iran this afternoon to deliver supplies and support the government in the response. I would like to use this opportunity to thank Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates for his support in making this mission possible," Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.

Related Topics

World Iran United Arab Emirates Government Mohammed Bin Zayed Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

1 hour ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

1 hour ago

Lampard to look at goalkeeper options at end of se ..

34 minutes ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 52 - Civil Pro ..

34 minutes ago

Modi-led ultra-nationalist Indian regime can threa ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.