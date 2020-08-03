UrduPoint.com
WHO Team In China Received Info On Initial COVID Investigation, Deeper Probe Needed - Ryan

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) team in China has received the information about the earlier investigation into the COVID-19 origins and sets out the need for a deeper probe, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Monday.

"The terms of reference, a document that has been agreed with Chinese colleagues, lays out both the previous work that has been done to understand the disease and also the studies that are going to be needed to further understand the original cases in Wuhan to explore the epidemiological links of those cases and then use that as a starting point to see what animal origins of the disease would be," Ryan told a press conference.

The team is not back yet an has not been debriefed by the WHO yet, Ryan said.

More Stories From World

