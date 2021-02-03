WHO Team in Wuhan Obtaining Valuable New Data, Does Not Rule Out Lab Theory - Scientist

The World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, is obtaining heretofore unseen data and does not rule out the theories linking the virology laboratory to the onset of the pandemic, team member Peter Daszak told Sky News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, is obtaining heretofore unseen data and does not rule out the theories linking the virology laboratory to the onset of the pandemic, team member Peter Daszak told Sky News.

"We are seeing new information and it's good, it's very valuable stuff that is beginning to help us look at the right directions for this virus," Daszak said, as quoted by Sky, adding that "there are little clues we are finding here and there in the wealth of data."

Dazsak, who heads the EcoHealth Alliance NGO concerned with infectious diseases, said that the team will ask questions about the virology institute, leaving all options on the table.

"We're all aware of the hypotheses around the potential involvement of the lab in this and we're certainly going to ask questions about all of the key aspects of the Wuhan Institute of Virology... Everything's on the table and we're keeping an open mind," Daszak said, as reported by the broadcaster.

The scientist went on to commend the Chinese side for being open and cooperative with the WHO team.

"I think China is open and willing to work with us and we are seeing that every day," Daszak was quoted as saying.

"They are sharing data with us that we have not seen before - that no one has seen before. They are talking with us openly about every possible pathway. We really are getting somewhere and I think every member of the team would say that."

Daszak acknowledged his long professional relationship with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and leading coronavirus researcher there, Shi Zhengli, but rejected suggestions that it may affect his impartiality.

Shi Zhengli, a leading virologist at the Wuhan lab, is widely known as the "bat woman" for her extensive research into the coronavirus that caused the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in China in 2003. Shi has made public statements dismissing the conspiracy theory that SARS-Cov-2 leaked from the laboratory.

The interview was conducted on Tuesday and published shortly before Wednesday's visit to the laboratory in question.

In conclusion, Daszak told Sky news he was confident the mission will eventually zero in on the likely origins of the virus and produce a report indicating the likely scenarios.