WHO Team To Fly From Singapore To Wuhan On Thursday: FM Spokesperson
Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:01 PM
BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :An international expert team of the World Health Organization (WHO) is scheduled to fly from Singapore to China's Wuhan on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.
The team for the origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus will conduct joint research with Chinese scientists, Zhao told a regular press briefing.