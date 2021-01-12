WHO team to fly from Singapore to Wuhan on Thursday: FM spokesperson

An international expert team of the World Health Organization (WHO) is scheduled to fly from Singapore to China's Wuhan on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

The team for the origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus will conduct joint research with Chinese scientists, Zhao told a regular press briefing.