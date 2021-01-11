WHO Team to Investigate COVID-19 Origins Set to Arrive in China on Thursday - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to arrive in China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 on Thursday after both parties reached an agreement, China's National Health Commission said on Monda

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) A delegation of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to arrive in China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 on Thursday after both parties reached an agreement, China's National Health Commission said on Monday.

"A group of international experts from the WHO, who are investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus, will arrive in China on January 14 for research purposes," public health officials said in a statement.

The commission noted that the WHO specialists will conduct their research alongside Chinese experts.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as recently as Friday that the dates for the planned trip had yet to be agreed. A team from the international organization was denied entry to China last week, with the WHO saying that the issue was due to a lack of visa clearance.

The first cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. Since then, the disease has spread rapidly across the world, and more than 90 million cases have been reported globally, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.